Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $35.33 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,729 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Chegg worth $35,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $31,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 757.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,260 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,305,000 after purchasing an additional 615,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 92.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CHGG opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.