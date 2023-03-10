Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of Jackson Financial worth $40,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE JXN opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

