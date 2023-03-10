Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,046,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,169 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of CommScope worth $28,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

