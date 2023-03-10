Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 3,424,234 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 559.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424,234 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Vertiv worth $39,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $15.38 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

