Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 396,957 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2,915.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $32,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 935,593 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 183.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Qorvo by 243.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

