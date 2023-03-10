Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 531,373 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,373 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEAS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 3.2 %

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $1,182,551. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

