Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 269,231 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 269,231 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of PTC Therapeutics worth $27,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTCT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

