Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $24.89 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 171,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 104,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,499 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $189.08 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

