Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,008 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Avnet worth $37,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,763,000 after buying an additional 416,367 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,278,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,314,000 after buying an additional 125,026 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Avnet Trading Down 2.3 %

AVT stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

