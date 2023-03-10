Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading Down 1.1%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 38,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 19,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

