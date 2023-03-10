Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $161,592.48 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day moving average is $148.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

