Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Kenneth W. O’keefe Sells 2,690 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $372,269.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.32.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,905,000 after buying an additional 409,241 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after buying an additional 337,685 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,524,000 after buying an additional 294,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.