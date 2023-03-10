JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Lowered by BOCOM International

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BOCOM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of JD stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

