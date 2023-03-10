Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €42.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €43.56 ($46.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €40.93 and its 200-day moving average is €37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 12-month high of €42.60 ($45.32).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

