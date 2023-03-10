Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.19) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Price Performance

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €7.01 ($7.45) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($17.81). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.95.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.