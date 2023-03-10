Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Piraeus Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.
