Jefferies Financial Group Increases B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 380

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.57) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.98) to GBX 555 ($6.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.53) to GBX 550 ($6.61) in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.71) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 499.38 ($6.00).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 503.20 ($6.05) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 464.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.72. The company has a market cap of £5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 289 ($3.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.52 ($7.08).

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 2,564.10%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 486 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($29,220.78). 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.