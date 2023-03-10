Jefferies Financial Group Raises Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $105.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.75.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $85.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Timken will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 482,926 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

