Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $145,830.95

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and $145,830.95 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00035374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00036760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022551 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00223609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.48 or 0.99985849 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

