John P. Albright Purchases 6,200 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance
CTO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,053. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $387.49 million, a PE ratio of -219.64 and a beta of 0.81.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,982.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 285,743 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 156,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
