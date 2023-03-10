John P. Albright Purchases 6,200 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,053. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $387.49 million, a PE ratio of -219.64 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,982.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 285,743 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 156,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

