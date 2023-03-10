John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 17.4 %

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.04. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

