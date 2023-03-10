Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 2,252 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $24,839.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 571,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,902.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSP Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSP stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. CSP Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $54.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.19.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

CSP Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CSP’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CSP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

