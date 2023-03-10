Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Joyce’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Joyce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Joyce alerts:

About Joyce

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns four Bedshed retail stores; and franchises Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe showrooms under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. It operates 26 showrooms. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.