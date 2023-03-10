JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €32.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.06) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.30) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Vonovia Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €21.12 ($22.47) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,113.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €18.58 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of €48.19 ($51.27).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

