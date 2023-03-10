Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,980.51

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,980.51 ($95.97) and traded as high as GBX 9,498 ($114.21). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,300 ($111.83), with a volume of 9,826 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Judges Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £593.68 million, a PE ratio of 6,071.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,661.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,989.88.
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
