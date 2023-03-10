JUNO (JUNO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $340,396.22

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004758 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $66.60 million and approximately $340,396.22 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 69,324,670 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

