Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.08) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JUST. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.86 ($1.54).

JUST opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.39. The stock has a market cap of £985.92 million, a P/E ratio of -557.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

