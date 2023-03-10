Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Juva Life Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,378. Juva Life has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
About Juva Life
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juva Life (JUVAF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.