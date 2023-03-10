Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Juva Life Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,378. Juva Life has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

