K-Bro Linen Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Cormark analyst expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KBL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$34.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.56.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.6 %

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

KBL stock opened at C$30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.53 and a 1-year high of C$35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.10 million, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.