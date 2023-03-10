KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

KB traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 131,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in KB Financial Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in KB Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,048,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after buying an additional 129,643 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in KB Financial Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.