KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %
KB traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 131,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96.
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
