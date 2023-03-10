KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Holdings Trimmed by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.14% of KBR worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of KBR by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,755,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 967,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the period.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

KBR Stock Down 0.8 %

KBR opened at $53.74 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.