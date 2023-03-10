Keenan Michael Conder Sells 1,724 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,007 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $15,507.80.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $14.59 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

