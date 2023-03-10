Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEL. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.95.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$4.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$950.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.38. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$8.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,240,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,466,186. 15.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

