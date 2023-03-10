Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 4.4% Higher

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34. Approximately 786,882 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 221,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,465,000 after buying an additional 591,959 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 52,139 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

