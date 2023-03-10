Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Director Acquires $34,700.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $34.56. 5,978,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

