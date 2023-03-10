Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $508.48. 31,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $539.13.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
