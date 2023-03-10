Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chemed Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $508.48. 31,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,928. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $539.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chemed

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

