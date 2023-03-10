KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.55.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

