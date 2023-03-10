KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $16.07

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $15.45. KeyCorp shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 4,453,375 shares traded.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

KeyCorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

