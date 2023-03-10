Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in February

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the February 13th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kion Group Stock Performance

KIGRY stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $8.67. 73,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.