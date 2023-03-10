Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.97-1.05 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $56.58 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

