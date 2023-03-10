Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New Investment in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 801,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMDA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 751.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,655,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,806 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 143,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

GMDA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 500,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

