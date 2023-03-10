Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Grows Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,007 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.48% of InMode worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InMode by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 781,796 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,396,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,420. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

