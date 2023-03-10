Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 12,613.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after buying an additional 3,341,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kroger by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.