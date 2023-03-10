Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.94

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.94 and traded as high as C$37.96. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$36.90, with a volume of 452,431 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.70.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

