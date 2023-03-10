Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $29,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $490.28 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

