Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $23.55 million and approximately $381,634.33 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

