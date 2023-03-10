Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $32,597.20 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, Glenn O’rourke sold 19,624 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,736,527.76.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $77,142.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $79,032.72.

On Friday, February 24th, Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84.

On Thursday, December 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LSCC traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.71. 404,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,707. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LSCC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.