Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

