Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 895.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,187,000 after acquiring an additional 533,793 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 520,328 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78.

