Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.41 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

